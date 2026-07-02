TIMES NOW sting alleges trust donations routed to Champat Rai
A TIMES NOW sting operation has exposed possible shady practices in how donations are handled at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
Undercover reporters, pretending to be donors, gained access to the Trust's guest house after stating they had silver to donate and were told their gifts would go straight to General Secretary Champat Rai, known as Babuji by insiders.
Donors signed waivers and ₹1Cr seized
Donors had to sign papers giving up any rights to what they donated, with no need for original bills.
The undercover reporters' own recording and an aide's confirmation indicated Rai was present in the guest house during all this, raising questions about his involvement.
Meanwhile, police have arrested eight people and recovered over ₹1 crore in cash, gold, foreign currency, and a donation box with a QR code as they dig deeper into the case.