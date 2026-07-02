TIMES NOW sting alleges trust donations routed to Champat Rai

Donors signed waivers and ₹1Cr seized

Donors had to sign papers giving up any rights to what they donated, with no need for original bills.

The undercover reporters' own recording and an aide's confirmation indicated Rai was present in the guest house during all this, raising questions about his involvement.

Meanwhile, police have arrested eight people and recovered over ₹1 crore in cash, gold, foreign currency, and a donation box with a QR code as they dig deeper into the case.