Tina, 24, recorded a video blaming in-laws before alleged suicide
India
A 24-year-old woman named Tina allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws' home in Nangloi, Delhi, on June 23.
Before her death, Tina recorded a heartfelt video blaming her in-laws for ongoing harassment and expressing regret over how things turned out.
She asked her parents to look after her young daughter, Mona, and not leave the child with her husband or anyone else.
Case registered, body sent for autopsy
Tina had been married for nearly two-and-a-half years and said her in-laws never truly accepted her, sharing details of mistreatment.
Police have registered a case based on statements from Tina's family and sent her body for autopsy.
Investigators are now looking into the video and questioning family members; any further legal action will depend on what they find.