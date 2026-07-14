Tinsukia launches 'Hall of Shame' to curb urination and littering
Tinsukia in Assam has kicked off a bold "Hall of Shame" campaign to tackle public urination and littering.
CCTV cameras catch people breaking the rules, and their photos pop up on LED screens around town, so everyone knows who's not keeping things clean.
The idea is to nudge residents toward better habits, and it's already sparked national buzz after MP Milind Deora shared it online.
Milind Deora urges sanitation alongside campaign
Locals appreciate the push for cleanliness but say lasting change needs more public toilets, especially in busy areas.
Some worry about privacy and dignity, while Deora suggests cities like Mumbai should try similar campaigns, but only if they also invest in accessible sanitation.
He stressed that such measures should go hand in hand with the availability of clean, safe, and accessible public toilets.