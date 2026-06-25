Tiruchi-Chennai's old Cauvery bridge closed 3 months for 10cr repairs

Traffic uses new 2-way Cauvery bridge

While the bridge is shut, traffic has been rerouted, so expect to use the new Cauvery bridge as a two-way road.

Routes have shifted through Sanjeevi Nagar, Kondayampatti, and Sarkarpalayam depending on which way you're headed.

Locals are pretty concerned about extra congestion and are urging officials to finish repairs quickly so everyone can get back to normal sooner.