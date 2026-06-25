Tiruchi-Chennai's old Cauvery bridge closed 3 months for 10cr repairs
India
The old Cauvery bridge on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway is getting a big makeover and will be closed for three months, starting Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Built back in 1963 and last fixed up in 2010, it is now set for major repairs worth ₹10 crore to keep it safe and sturdy.
Traffic uses new 2-way Cauvery bridge
While the bridge is shut, traffic has been rerouted, so expect to use the new Cauvery bridge as a two-way road.
Routes have shifted through Sanjeevi Nagar, Kondayampatti, and Sarkarpalayam depending on which way you're headed.
Locals are pretty concerned about extra congestion and are urging officials to finish repairs quickly so everyone can get back to normal sooner.