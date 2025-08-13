Next Article
Tiruchi Division: RPF tightens security ahead of I-Day
With Independence Day around the corner, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security across major stations in Tiruchi Division from August 11 to 15.
The goal? Keeping everyone safe during the celebrations, with more patrols and watchful eyes on station activity.
What are the measures in place?
RPF's Bomb Detection Squad and local police are working together—think detective dogs sniffing out anything suspicious, random checks of passengers and bags, and extra attention to busy spots like cloakrooms and waiting halls.
Express trains and parcels at Tiruchi junction are also getting additional inspections, covering over 10 districts including Thanjavur and Villupuram.