Tiruchi power shutdown June 9 at Mainguard Gate, Kambarasampettai substations

Tiruchi localities and pumping stations offline

Expect the power outage in spots like Karur Bypass, Old Karur Road, Chathiram Bus Stand, St. Joseph's College Road, Singarathope, Salai Road, Nesavalar Colony, and it doesn't stop there.

Places like Kambarasampettai, Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Anna Statue area, Ariyamangalam, and Mullakudi are also affected.

Plus: water pumping stations under Golden Rock and HAPP schemes will be offline too.

If you live or work nearby, best to plan ahead for the day!