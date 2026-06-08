Tiruchi power shutdown June 9 at Mainguard Gate, Kambarasampettai substations
India
Heads up, Tiruchi! is planning a power shutdown across several parts of the city on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
The outage kicks in at 9:45am and lasts until 4pm all thanks to some essential maintenance work at the Mainguard Gate and Kambarasampettai substations.
Tiruchi localities and pumping stations offline
Expect the power outage in spots like Karur Bypass, Old Karur Road, Chathiram Bus Stand, St. Joseph's College Road, Singarathope, Salai Road, Nesavalar Colony, and it doesn't stop there.
Places like Kambarasampettai, Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Anna Statue area, Ariyamangalam, and Mullakudi are also affected.
Plus: water pumping stations under Golden Rock and HAPP schemes will be offline too.
If you live or work nearby, best to plan ahead for the day!