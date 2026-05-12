Tiruchirappalli water supply suspended May 14 for Srirangam substation maintenance
India
Heads up, Tiruchirappalli! There will be no drinking water supply in several neighborhoods on May 14 because of planned maintenance at the Srirangam substation.
Areas like Central Prison, Sundararaj Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Khajamalai, Crawford, Thiruvanaikovil, Ariyamangalam, and Panjapur are all on the list.
Tiruchirappalli residents advised to store water
If you live in places like Kallukuzhi, LIC Colony, or Ex-Servicemen Colony (or depend on overhead tanks), you'll want to store enough water for the day.
The city corporation says this is just a one-day thing. Water will be back from May 15.