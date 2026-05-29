Tirumala Kalyanakatta tonsuring center records 12.43L hair donations May 1-27

TTD brings over ₹130cr selling hair

All that donated hair, often called "black gold," brings in more than ₹130 crore every year for the temple trust (TTD) through international sales.

To keep things running smoothly with the huge crowds, TTD brought in over 1,000 barbers (including nearly 270 women), set up extra centers, and made sure there were tokens, hot water, and places to sit so people didn't have to wait too long.

Strict hygiene steps (like disinfecting blades and offering sandalwood paste after tonsuring) were also put in place during this busy summer season.