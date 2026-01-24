Tirumala laddu scam: 36 accused of using diluted ghee
India
Turns out, the famous Tirumala temple laddus were made with watered-down ghee for five years—over 20 crore laddus in total.
A Supreme Court-appointed team found that around ₹60 lakh worth of fake ghee was used, and they've named 36 people in the chargesheet filed at the Anti-Corruption Bureau court.
How did this happen?
The scam was possible because the then Government relaxed supplier rules, making it easier for certain companies to get contracts.
The chargesheet alleges misutilisation of about ₹235 crore funds.
