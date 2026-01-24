Tirumala laddu scam: 36 accused of using diluted ghee India Jan 24, 2026

Turns out, the famous Tirumala temple laddus were made with watered-down ghee for five years—over 20 crore laddus in total.

A Supreme Court-appointed team found that around ₹60 lakh worth of fake ghee was used, and they've named 36 people in the chargesheet filed at the Anti-Corruption Bureau court.