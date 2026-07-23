Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams recovers stolen Hanuman idol at Seventh Mile
India
TTD pulled off a quick recovery after a Hanuman idol was stolen from near the 60 foot Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy statue at the Seventh Mile on the first ghat road. It was found and reinstalled within just 14 hours.
The idol was recovered from the thief while he was leaving Tirumala and reinstalled at the statue, and officials made sure to follow all traditional rituals for its return.
Thief caught using CCTV, facial recognition
The accused was caught while trying to leave town with the idol. TTD used CCTV footage, facial recognition technology, and even tracked his luggage receipt to find him fast.
Officials say more security upgrades are coming soon, including better cameras and protective grilles, plus they are asking everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious.