Tirunelveli mayor escapes unhurt in accident involving private bus

Tirunelveli Mayor G. Ramakrishnan had a close call on Friday when a private bus rear-ended his official car near the Town Arch while he was heading to work. Thankfully, no one was hurt, though his car's back took a hit.

Bus hits mayor's car from behind The bus, traveling from Pettai to Tirunelveli Junction, accidentally crashed into the mayor's vehicle from behind.

None in the mayor's car sustained any injury, but it suffered damage in the rear portion.

Mayor chooses not to file complaint Police arrived fast to handle traffic and clear up the jam caused by the accident.

Instead of making things complicated, Mayor Ramakrishnan chose not to file any complaint with the police, calling it just an accident.