Tirunelveli police erase caste markings from 63 public places
India
Tirunelveli police have taken action to reduce caste tensions by erasing caste markings from 63 public places (such as bus stops, bridges, water tanks, and electric poles).
Led by Superintendent Prasanna Kumar and backed by local officials, the move aims to prevent caste-related conflicts.
Tirunelveli police hold awareness sessions
Alongside the cleanup, police are holding sessions with students and locals to highlight why caste-based clashes are harmful.
They are encouraging people to choose education and positive paths over division, a small step toward a more inclusive community.