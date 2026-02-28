Tirupati darshan timings changed due to lunar eclipse: All details India Feb 28, 2026

Heads up if you're planning a Tirumala trip: the TTD is changing how darshan works at Lord Venkateswara temple because of the lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026.

Free SSD tokens won't be given out on March 1 and 2, VIP Break Darshan is off on March 3, and no recommendation letters for VIP darshan will be accepted on March 2.

If you want darshan on March 4, those tokens will only be available starting March 3.