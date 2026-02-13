Tirupati laddus row: Naidu stands by 'sacrilege' remark
India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has stood by his choice to go public about alleged adulteration in the famous Tirupati laddus.
He called it a "sacrilege" to hide such news, after accusing the previous government of using animal fat in the sacred sweets—a claim that set off a wave of protests and heated debate in September 2024.
All temples have been thoroughly 'cleansed': Naidu
After the uproar, Naidu told the Assembly that all temples have now been thoroughly "cleansed" to restore their sanctity.
He promised that his government is serious about protecting religious places and made it clear: "No possibility to hurt anybody's sentiments."
The message is simple—keeping faith and tradition safe is a top priority.