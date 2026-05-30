Tirupati stages Siva Parvathula Kalyanam to open 35th marriage meet India May 30, 2026

Tirupati just hosted the grand Siva Parvathula Kalyanam, a traditional ceremony reenacting the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This event marked the start of the 35th All India Brahmana Vivaha Parichaya Vedika, a two-day gathering where prospective brides, grooms and their parents come together to celebrate culture and explore marriage matches.