Tirupati stages Siva Parvathula Kalyanam to open 35th marriage meet
Tirupati just hosted the grand Siva Parvathula Kalyanam, a traditional ceremony reenacting the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
This event marked the start of the 35th All India Brahmana Vivaha Parichaya Vedika, a two-day gathering where prospective brides, grooms and their parents come together to celebrate culture and explore marriage matches.
Day 2 honors seniors, hosts matchmaking
Day two features special rituals for senior couples, like Shashtipoorthi and Bheemaratha Santhi, honoring those turning 60, 70, or 80.
Afterward, there's a dedicated matchmaking session for young people to meet potential partners in a festive, tradition-rich setting.
As founder-president of Sri Venkata Gayathri Charitable Trust C.R.K. Seshagiri Rao, the day-long matrimonial event includes prospective brides, grooms and their parents.