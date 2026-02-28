Tirupati temple budget: ₹5,456cr plan for next financial year
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board just okayed a ₹5,456 crore budget for the next year.
Devotees' Hundi donations are the largest single source, but there is also revenue from prasad sales and temple services.
The plan? Support religious events, community projects, and keep things running smoothly at one of India's busiest temples.
Hundi collections alone are set to bring in ₹1,880 crore (up by ₹142 crore). Prasad sales add another ₹650 crore, with darshan tickets and temple services chipping in too.
On the spending side, most is set aside for staff salaries and operations—nearly ₹1,860 crore—plus big chunks for materials, investments, engineering work, and maintenance.
Reliance offers to fund new Annaprasadam complex
TTD is rolling out Srivari Mudupu Pathram so you can donate digitally and redeem it during darshan—a nod to going cashless.
There's also fresh funding for education programs (₹118.89 crore), an additional Annaprasadam complex and kitchen, with Reliance offering to bear construction costs, help for smaller temples in need, and even army recruitment to boost temple security.