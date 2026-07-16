Tirupati temple collects 96.98cr in single-day donations before TTD policy
India
Tirupati's famous temple just set a new record, collecting ₹96.98 crore in donations on a single day, Tuesday, just before TTD rolled out its updated donor policy, as devotees hurried to give under the old rules.
TTD reassured everyone that all previous benefits would stay for those who donated before the change.
TTD caps donor benefits 20/15 years
A total of 2,460 people chipped in, mostly online, with donations starting at ₹1 lakh and two generous souls giving over ₹1 crore each.
The new policy now limits donor perks: benefits last up to 20 years for individuals (15 for organizations), and misuse means instant cancelation.
Perks like special sevas are now one-time only, but if you donated earlier, your benefits are safe.