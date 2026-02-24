Tirupati temple to use 'e-nose,' 'e-tongue' tech for prasadam testing
Tirupati's famous temple is stepping up its food safety game with a brand-new ₹25 crore lab, featuring French "e-tongue" and "e-nose" tech to check the purity of ghee and prasadam.
This move comes after a controversy over adulterated ghee erupted in 2024, so they're not taking any chances now.
New lab expected to be operational in March 2026
The new lab opens next month at the Tirumala flour mill and is expected to be operational in March 2026.
Thanks to a big funding push from FSSAI, it'll have 50+ instruments testing everything from ghee to dry fruits for pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria—you name it.
The e-tongue checks for weird tastes in prasadam, while the e-nose sniffs out off smells.
A dedicated team will run regular checks so what you get as prasadam is safe, clean, and just how it should be.
This upgrade is all about restoring faith
After years of trust issues over food quality at one of India's most iconic temples, this upgrade is all about restoring faith—literally and figuratively—in what devotees eat.
It's also a cool example of how science can protect tradition (and your taste buds).