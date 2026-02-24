Tirupati temple to use 'e-nose,' 'e-tongue' tech for prasadam testing

New lab expected to be operational in March 2026

The new lab opens next month at the Tirumala flour mill and is expected to be operational in March 2026.

Thanks to a big funding push from FSSAI, it'll have 50+ instruments testing everything from ghee to dry fruits for pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria—you name it.

The e-tongue checks for weird tastes in prasadam, while the e-nose sniffs out off smells.

A dedicated team will run regular checks so what you get as prasadam is safe, clean, and just how it should be.