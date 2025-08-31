Next Article
Tirupati: Thousands of Ganesh idols immersed at Vinayaka Sagar
On Sunday, August 31, 2025, Tirupati saw thousands of Ganesh idols immersed at Vinayaka Sagar for the fifth day of the city's annual Nimajjanotsavam festival.
Organized by the Tirupati Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee—now in its 24th year—the event went off peacefully, with no incidents.
Organizers took help from local authorities
Organizers teamed up with local authorities to map out five different routes for idol processions.
These paths ran through busy spots like the railway station and Balaji Colony, to ensure minimal disruption to traffic and a hassle-free procession.
Processions were staggered at different times
To avoid traffic jams and chaos, processions were staggered at different times.
Thanks to this careful planning, even massive crowds enjoyed a safe and respectful immersion ceremony.