Tirupati: Thousands of Ganesh idols immersed at Vinayaka Sagar India Aug 31, 2025

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, Tirupati saw thousands of Ganesh idols immersed at Vinayaka Sagar for the fifth day of the city's annual Nimajjanotsavam festival.

Organized by the Tirupati Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee—now in its 24th year—the event went off peacefully, with no incidents.