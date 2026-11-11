Tirupati to host national police conference December 4 to 6
From December 4-6, Tirupati is hosting a big national police conference, and both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend.
The main sessions are happening at the IISER campus, with extra events at IIT Tirupati and the Indian Culinary Institute.
Local teams are working hard on security and making sure everyone has a place to stay.
Daily police yoga led by experts
This time, daily yoga sessions are on the agenda for police officers, 45 minutes led by experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and Manthena Ashram.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav says it is all about helping officers recharge physically and mentally during the busy three-day event.