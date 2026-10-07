Tirupati unveils 75-foot Narendra Modi cutout for Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Tirupati just got a new landmark: a massive 75-foot cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealed at Sri Venkateswara University's Tarakarama Stadium.

The unveiling was part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, marking Modi's 75th birthday and celebrating his 25 years in public service.

BJP leaders, including Panathala Suresh, joined in for the big moment.