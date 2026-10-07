Tirupati unveils 75-foot Narendra Modi cutout for Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
India
Tirupati just got a new landmark: a massive 75-foot cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealed at Sri Venkateswara University's Tarakarama Stadium.
The unveiling was part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, marking Modi's 75th birthday and celebrating his 25 years in public service.
BJP leaders, including Panathala Suresh, joined in for the big moment.
Priests bless cutout, drummers attempt record
To make it extra special, temple priests performed rituals to sanctify the cutout and offered Vedic blessings to Modi.
Starting October 7, 2,000 artists will try to drum nonstop for 75 hours, hoping to set a Guinness World Record as a unique tribute to Modi's milestone year.