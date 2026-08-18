TISS delays 86th convocation, names Dr. CS Pramesh chief guest
India
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has pushed its 86th convocation from August 2 to August 22.
Instead of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the ceremony will now feature Dr. CS Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, as the chief guest.
TISS shift due to protest concerns
The last-minute shift came after concerns about possible student protests if CJI Surya Kant attended, similar to what happened recently at NALSAR University, where around 450 students voiced their opposition.
Interestingly, CJI Surya Kant had supported students' right to protest and called out the Bar Council of India for its harsh reaction; Manan Kumar Mishra later apologized for his quick judgment.