TISS names Dr. CS Pramesh chief guest for 86th convocation
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has picked Dr. CS Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, as the new chief guest for its 86th convocation on August 22, 2026.
The ceremony, set at the Naoroji campus in Deonar, will bring together graduates from all TISS campuses.
This change comes after the original event was postponed just days before it was supposed to happen.
Surya Kant 'cockroaches' remark prompts protests
The event was originally going to feature Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, but TISS changed plans due to concerns about student protests.
The tension followed Justice Kant's earlier comment calling unemployed young Indians "cockroaches," which is linked to the recent mass student protests across the country.
Dr. Pramesh was invited as chief guest after the convocation was postponed amid protest concerns.