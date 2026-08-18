TISS names Dr. CS Pramesh chief guest for 86th convocation

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has picked Dr. CS Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, as the new chief guest for its 86th convocation on August 22, 2026.

The ceremony, set at the Naoroji campus in Deonar, will bring together graduates from all TISS campuses.

This change comes after the original event was postponed just days before it was supposed to happen.