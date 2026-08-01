TISS postpones 86th convocation after protests over Surya Kant remarks
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has postponed its 86th convocation, which was set for August 2, 2026.
The move came after nationwide student protests sparked by recent remarks from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was supposed to be the chief guest.
Students were informed via email just days before the event, with TISS citing "unforeseen circumstances."
Students, families frustrated by late notice
Many students and their families are frustrated, especially those who already made travel plans or booked stays.
The Progressive Students Forum called out TISS for the late notice and pointed to ongoing delays in results and degree certificates affecting jobs and higher studies.
TISS has acknowledged these concerns and says it will examine requests for financial hardship on a case-by-case basis, promising to announce a new convocation date soon.