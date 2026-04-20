Titlagarh hits 42.5C as IMD says Odisha heat will persist
India
Odisha is dealing with an intense heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 40 Celsius in many places: Titlagarh hit a scorching 42.5 Celsius.
The IMD says this heat is likely to stick around until at least April 24, so things aren't cooling down just yet.
Odisha districts announce closures, exams proceed
To keep everyone safe, districts like Ganjam have announced school holidays from April 21-23 (but exams are still on).
In Cuttack, all anganwadi centers, schools, and colleges will be closed during this period. Again, college examinations will go ahead as planned.
Kendrapara has shifted classes to the morning to help students avoid the worst of the heat.