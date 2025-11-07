Next Article
TMC MP loses ₹55L in cyber fraud
India
TMC's Kalyan Banerjee just got hit by a major cyber scam—over ₹55 lakh vanished from his dormant SBI account.
Scammers reportedly used fake PAN and Aadhaar cards with swapped photos to sneakily update his KYC details and change the linked mobile number on October 28, 2025.
Fraudsters pulled off unauthorized transactions
With those altered details, the fraudsters pulled off unauthorized transactions: money was sent to various accounts, spent on jewelry, and withdrawn from ATMs.
As soon as Banerjee spotted the fraud, he alerted SBI. The bank quickly filed a complaint with Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime division and is now helping investigators trace where the money went.
This incident is raising some serious questions about digital banking security.