TMCP leader accused in student humiliation incident
Souvik Roy, vice-president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and an alumnus of Narasinha Dutt College in West Bengal, has been served a show cause notice after a viral video showed him allegedly forcing first-year students to expose themselves and inflicting burns during a campus event.
Roy denies the allegations, claiming the video was doctored, but the college principal confirmed he'd previously been barred from events for similar complaints.
TMCP has asked Roy to explain himself
The BJP is demanding strict legal action against Roy and TMCP.
Meanwhile, TMCP has asked Roy to explain himself within three days or face disciplinary action.
The college has ramped up security and anti-ragging measures to protect students, especially after another recent incident involving TMCP members at a different campus.