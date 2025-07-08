TMCP leader accused in student humiliation incident India Jul 08, 2025

Souvik Roy, vice-president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and an alumnus of Narasinha Dutt College in West Bengal, has been served a show cause notice after a viral video showed him allegedly forcing first-year students to expose themselves and inflicting burns during a campus event.

Roy denies the allegations, claiming the video was doctored, but the college principal confirmed he'd previously been barred from events for similar complaints.