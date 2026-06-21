TN: 7 dead, over 60 hospitalized in ammonia gas leak
What's the story
A tragic incident of ammonia gas leak at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, has left seven workers, all women, dead as per PTI. The facility is located in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam. According to District Collector S Kavitha, a total of 67 workers affected by the gas leak were rushed to nearby hospitals, of whom 46 were admitted to Vels Hospital, while 21 were taken to Venkateshwara Hospital for treatment.
Health impact
Workers mostly from northern states
According to NDTV, the workers, mostly hailing from northern states, showed signs of breathing difficulties. Those who also complained of dizziness or vomiting were sent for further treatment. Visuals from the scene show ambulances rushing to the facility to evacuate affected workers. Governor Rajendra Arlekar has condoled the deaths.
Affected workers
Total 67 workers affected
Nine patients in critical condition were later shifted by ambulance to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care, the district collector added. The National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 4th Battalion headquarters in Arakkonam was also mobilised to respond to the emergency. Chief Minister Vijay has ordered strict action against those responsible for the gas leak, state IT minister R Kumar has said.
Twitter Post
Workers being rushed to hospitals
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Several people hospitalised in Tiruvallur after ammonia leaks in shrimp factory.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GTZBNwMsau
Investigation
Interim report to be out in 24 hours
At the CM's direction, a three-member panel has been established to investigate the gas leak. The panel consists of the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health. They are required to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident, while the seafood facility's owner has been detained.