TN: 7 dead, over 60 hospitalized in ammonia gas leak

Investigation

Interim report to be out in 24 hours

At the CM's direction, a three-member panel has been established to investigate the gas leak. The panel consists of the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health. They are required to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident, while the seafood facility's owner has been detained.