TN CM Vijay meets Karur stampede families, 31 jobs ₹10L
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met with families who lost loved ones in the Karur TVK rally stampede, which happened nine months ago and claimed 41 lives.
During the meeting, Vijay was visibly moved and fell silent for several minutes.
The state handed over jobs to 31 people from affected families and provided ₹10 lakh to one family not eligible for a job.
Victims' families call jobs 'new beginning'
Families spoke about their loss but Priyadarshini, who lost her brother, called the new jobs a "new beginning." She said this step helps them look forward.
Dhanalakshmi, whose son died just after starting college, shared that Vijay's support has eased their worries about the future.
Despite ongoing legal hurdles and grief, many families see these jobs as a way to rebuild.
Madras HC allows jobs pending CBI
The Madras High Court allowed these job appointments for now but made them temporary until a CBI investigation wraps up.
For the families waiting for justice and stability since the tragedy, this decision brings some much-needed relief and hope.