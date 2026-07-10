TN CM Vijay meets Karur stampede families, 31 jobs ₹10L

Victims' families call jobs 'new beginning'

Families spoke about their loss but Priyadarshini, who lost her brother, called the new jobs a "new beginning." She said this step helps them look forward.

Dhanalakshmi, whose son died just after starting college, shared that Vijay's support has eased their worries about the future.

Despite ongoing legal hurdles and grief, many families see these jobs as a way to rebuild.