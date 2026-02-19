TN government rolls out ₹1cr insurance for employees
After head constable A. Saravanan drowned last April, his family received a ₹1 crore insurance payout from SBI—handed over by the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner to his wife, S. Renuka.
It's a tough loss, but this support aims to help them move forward.
Insurance scheme for state government employees
Tamil Nadu recently rolled out an insurance scheme for government employees through banks including SBI.
If an employee dies accidentally, their family gets ₹1 crore.
The goal? To make sure families aren't left struggling if something happens to their loved ones in public service.
Employee welfare getting attention
This scheme shows the state stepping up for its employees and their families—offering real financial security during life's hardest moments.
For young people considering government jobs (or just thinking about job benefits), it's a reminder that employee welfare is receiving attention.