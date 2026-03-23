TN: Sattankulam custodial deaths case verdict today; probe details
A verdict is set for March 23 in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case, where a father and son, P Jayaraj, 59, and J Bennix, 31, died after being arrested by police in June 2020 for allegedly keeping their shop open past lockdown hours.
Reports say they were severely beaten at the station, with attempts made to hide evidence by changing their clothes and dumping them.
Case details
After public outcry, the Madurai Bench took suo motu cognisance; the state government subsequently transferred the investigation to the CBI amid concerns including missing/overwritten CCTV footage at the Sattankulam police station.
10 police personnel were arrested in connection with the deaths; one accused later died of COVID-19, and the CBI filed chargesheets (including murder-related counts) against nine accused, but despite multiple charge sheets and court orders to speed things up, the trial kept getting delayed.
Several bail petitions by the accused were filed and many were opposed or dismissed at various stages of the trial.
Judge G Muthukumaran will finally announce the verdict—a moment many see as a test of justice in cases of police violence.