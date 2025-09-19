TN woman pours boiling oil on husband over job argument India Sep 19, 2025

In Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, a 30-year-old woman named K Divya Bharathi was arrested this week for allegedly pouring boiling oil on her husband, C Kannan, after an argument about her wanting to work at a rice mill.

The attack occurred while Kannan was resting, leaving him with burn injuries on his legs.