TN woman pours boiling oil on husband over job argument
India
In Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, a 30-year-old woman named K Divya Bharathi was arrested this week for allegedly pouring boiling oil on her husband, C Kannan, after an argument about her wanting to work at a rice mill.
The attack occurred while Kannan was resting, leaving him with burn injuries on his legs.
Bharathi arrested, investigation underway
After the incident, Kannan—who runs a borewell-digging business—filed a police complaint.
Bharathi was taken into custody and faces charges under three sections of the BNS.
The case puts a spotlight on ongoing tensions in their marriage over job aspirations, and legal proceedings are now underway.