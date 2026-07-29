TNPDCIL schedules Perungudi maintenance outage in Chennai Wednesday 9am-2pm
India
Heads up, Chennai! TNPDCL has announced a planned power outage this Wednesday, July 29, from 9am to 2pm
The shutdown is for maintenance work at the Perungudi substation.
If things wrap up early, electricity could be back before 2pm.
Govindan Nagar and nearby streets affected
Expect the power cut in Govindan Nagar (first-seventh streets), Maniammai Street, Kolavizhi Amman (first-15th streets), MGR Nagar (first-fourth streets), Krishna Nagar (first-eighth streets), plus Patchiyappan Street, D.S.G. Nagar, Periyar Street, and nearby spots.
TNPDCL suggests planning ahead and taking any precautions you need while the work's underway.