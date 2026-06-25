TNPDCLE schedules Thursday 9am to 2pm power cuts in Chennai India Jun 25, 2026

Heads up, Chennai! TNPDCL is rolling out scheduled power cuts in over 200 areas this Thursday from 9am to 2pm for maintenance.

If the work wraps up early, power could be restored sooner.

So, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead, since essentials like water pumps and Internet might take a hit.