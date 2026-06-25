TNPDCLE schedules Thursday 9am to 2pm power cuts in Chennai
India
Heads up, Chennai! TNPDCL is rolling out scheduled power cuts in over 200 areas this Thursday from 9am to 2pm for maintenance.
If the work wraps up early, power could be restored sooner.
So, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead, since essentials like water pumps and Internet might take a hit.
Power cuts hit Thirunermalai, MKB Nagar
Thirunermalai is one of the locations on the list, with Theradi Street, Kulakkarai Street, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, and Gandhi Street facing outages.
Other places on the list include MKB Nagar, Women's Industrial Park in Thirumudivakkam; Padmavathi Nagar in Iyyappanthangal; plus Bootha Perumal Street and Whites Road in Annasalai.
TNPDCL recommends making arrangements now to keep things running smoothly during the cut.