TNSTC senior conductor A. Ajith Melwin Arthur killed, 22 injured
India
A TNSTC senior conductor, A. Ajith Melwin Arthur, 52, sadly lost his life on Thursday when a tipper lorry crashed into his bus on the Tirunelveli-Papanasam Highway near Piranchery.
Arthur was from Kodumutti in Kanniyakumari district.
The collision left 22 passengers injured.
Injured taken to Tirunelveli Medical College
All injured passengers were quickly taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Injured passengers said the crash happened after the lorry driver lost control.
District Collector Anand Mohan visited the hospital to check on everyone's care, and Transport Minister A. Vijay Thamizhan Parthibhan offered heartfelt condolences.