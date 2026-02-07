Toll on unfinished expressways same as national highways
Toll charges on partially finished expressways like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Katra, and Amritsar-Jamnagar are now the same as regular national highways.
This change, announced by the road transport ministry, is set to last a year (or until these roads are fully done) and should make trips a bit lighter on your wallet.
Why the change?
Expressway tolls used to be 25% higher than NH rates—even when roads weren't fully open.
After complaints about unfair costs and low traffic (especially from truckers avoiding pricey stretches), the government decided to bring prices down.
They're also cracking down on slow construction with penalties for delays.
What about other routes?
While this move helps for now, other routes may still see toll changes.
Meanwhile, the latest Union Budget included allocations for road projects, so expect more changes (and hopefully smoother rides) ahead!