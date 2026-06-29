Tomato and onion prices jump across India, squeezing grocery budgets
Tomatoes and onions are getting pricier across India, and it's starting to pinch.
In just one month, tomato prices shot up 18% and onions climbed 11%, with potatoes sneaking up by 1.3%.
Compared to last year, tomatoes are now 25% more expensive, while onions have risen by 3.3%.
All this is putting extra pressure on everyone's grocery bills.
Weather pushes tomato and onion costs
Blame it on the weather; extreme heat and late monsoon rains have hit tomato crops hard, nearly doubling their prices in Delhi and causing sharp hikes in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
Onions aren't spared either; unseasonal rains have pushed their prices up by 10% to 20%.
These three vegetables make up a notable chunk of India's inflation index (1.75%), so these spikes matter for the whole economy.