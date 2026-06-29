Tomato and onion prices jump across India, squeezing grocery budgets India Jun 29, 2026

Tomatoes and onions are getting pricier across India, and it's starting to pinch.

In just one month, tomato prices shot up 18% and onions climbed 11%, with potatoes sneaking up by 1.3%.

Compared to last year, tomatoes are now 25% more expensive, while onions have risen by 3.3%.

All this is putting extra pressure on everyone's grocery bills.