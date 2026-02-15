'Too close to BJP': Rahul's remark irks journalist bodies
India
Rahul Gandhi called out journalists outside Parliament, urging them to be more objective and hinting that some are too close to the ruling party.
His remarks—made while discussing fallout from his Budget speech—didn't sit well with major journalist bodies.
NUJ, DJA say Gandhi's words could hurt press freedom
The National Union of Journalists and Delhi Journalists Association responded, saying Gandhi's words could undermine press freedom.
Their leaders stressed that journalism is about questioning those in power and staying independent, warning that political pressure or favoritism threatens real reporting.