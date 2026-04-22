Toran Sahu's viral almond protest prompts CGHB to attach officials
A quirky video from Chhattisgarh, where a frustrated applicant, Toran Sahu, threw a packet of almonds on Poonam Banjare's table to highlight a yearlong delay in his property paperwork, quickly went viral.
The clip caught the attention of the Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB), which responded by attaching two officials to the Head Office for negligence and failure to perform duties.
Police probe Banjare's complaint against Sahu
After Sahu's creative protest, CGHB finally moved on his application, reaching out within hours.
But things took another turn when the officer in the video, Poonam Banjare, filed a harassment complaint against Sahu.
Police are now looking into Poonam Banjare's written complaint against Sahu.
Meanwhile, after more than a year of waiting, Sahu's property document is still in progress.