Toran Sahu's viral almond protest prompts CGHB to attach officials

Police probe Banjare's complaint against Sahu

After Sahu's creative protest, CGHB finally moved on his application, reaching out within hours.

But things took another turn when the officer in the video, Poonam Banjare, filed a harassment complaint against Sahu.

Police are now looking into Poonam Banjare's written complaint against Sahu.

Meanwhile, after more than a year of waiting, Sahu's property document is still in progress.