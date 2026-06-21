Tornado sweeps through Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, 6 injured
A sudden tornado swept through Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening, leaving six people injured and causing major damage.
The storm hit near Pudukottai and Vaagaikulam around 5pm turning a sunny day into chaos with heavy rain and strong winds that caught locals off guard.
Tornado tears off Vaagaikulam Park roof
The tornado tore the roof off a mini theme park by Vaagaikulam toll plaza, sending metal sheets flying onto visitors at the waterfalls.
Six ended up with fractures and were taken to the hospital.
Debris also damaged roofs along the highway and knocked out power by hitting high-voltage cables.
Thankfully, local authorities jumped into action right after the storm faded; they cleared debris and restored electricity within hours to get things back on track.