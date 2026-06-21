Tornado sweeps through Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, 6 injured

Tornado tears off Vaagaikulam Park roof

The tornado tore the roof off a mini theme park by Vaagaikulam toll plaza, sending metal sheets flying onto visitors at the waterfalls.

Six ended up with fractures and were taken to the hospital.

Debris also damaged roofs along the highway and knocked out power by hitting high-voltage cables.

Thankfully, local authorities jumped into action right after the storm faded; they cleared debris and restored electricity within hours to get things back on track.