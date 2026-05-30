TOSS announces SSC and intermediate results today 2:30pm.
India
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is announcing the SSC and Intermediate exam results today at 2:30pm.
If you took these open school exams, you can check your scores online once they're released, no need to wait around for a printed copy.
Enter hall ticket at telanganaopenschool.org
Just head to telanganaopenschool.org and enter your hall ticket number to see your results.
Your marks memo will show subject-wise scores, total marks, grades, and whether you passed. Be sure to download a copy for your records!
If you're curious about re-verification or supplementary exams, TOSS will share those details soon.