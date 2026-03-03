Total lunar eclipse on Holi: UP temples shut for hours India Mar 03, 2026

On Tuesday, major temples across Uttar Pradesh shut their doors for a once-in-a-century moment—a total lunar eclipse landing right on Holi.

The eclipse ran from 3:20pm to 6:47pm IST, and traditional rules meant a nine-hour Sutak Kaal that began about nine hours before the eclipse (around 6:20-6:23am IST), prompting many temples to suspend or restrict darshan and rituals, though some sites remained open or adjusted schedules.