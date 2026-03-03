Total lunar eclipse on March 3: When, where, how to watch
India
Get ready for a total lunar eclipse on March 3—when the Moon will slip into Earth's shadow and glow a dramatic red, also called a "Blood Moon."
The show kicks off at 3:20pm IST, with the main event (totality) from 4:34pm to 5:33pm wrapping up by 6:47pm.
What about India?
Most of India will catch just the final phase near moonrise. If you're in Northeast India or the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, you'll see the end of totality.
Manipur gets totality from 5:11pm Meghalaya from 5:18pm Maharashtra sees only a partial phase.
How to watch the eclipse
No fancy gear needed—just step outside and look up!
Binoculars or a telescope can make details pop.
The Moon's red color happens because Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light away, letting only red reach the surface during totality.