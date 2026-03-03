Total lunar eclipse on March 3: When, where, how to watch India Mar 03, 2026

Get ready for a total lunar eclipse on March 3—when the Moon will slip into Earth's shadow and glow a dramatic red, also called a "Blood Moon."

The show kicks off at 3:20pm IST, with the main event (totality) from 4:34pm to 5:33pm wrapping up by 6:47pm.