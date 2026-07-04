Totapuri crash hits Andhra Pradesh growers amid PDP rollout

Center fixes support price ₹1,747/quintal

The Center has fixed the support price at ₹1,747 per quintal and will cover up to 25% of that for one-quarter of the crop yield.

Meanwhile, local industry leaders want better export facilities, like a DGFT office and container depot, to help Chittoor's 47 pulp units stay competitive globally.

Over 30,000 families depend on this sector, and the government is committed to backing them with policy tweaks and improved infrastructure.