Totapuri crash hits Andhra Pradesh growers amid PDP rollout
Totapuri mango growers in Andhra Pradesh have been hit hard by a price crash this year, thanks to bumper harvests and weak export demand.
The government is rolling out Price Deficiency Payments (PDP) under the Market Intervention Scheme for 2026-27, aiming to cushion losses for farmers who rely on processing units, a sector that brings in over ₹4,000 crore each year.
Center fixes support price ₹1,747/quintal
The Center has fixed the support price at ₹1,747 per quintal and will cover up to 25% of that for one-quarter of the crop yield.
Meanwhile, local industry leaders want better export facilities, like a DGFT office and container depot, to help Chittoor's 47 pulp units stay competitive globally.
Over 30,000 families depend on this sector, and the government is committed to backing them with policy tweaks and improved infrastructure.