Cabinet clears Bill to curb paper leaks, exam fraud
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has approved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The new legislation seeks to impose stricter penalties and expedite investigations into paper leaks and examination fraud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the Bill for introduction in Parliament, with plans to table it in the Lok Sabha on Monday, according to sources cited by The Times of India.
Penalties increased
Minimum imprisonment raised from 3 years to 5 years
The proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, seek to increase penalties for examination fraud.
The minimum imprisonment term has been raised from three years to five years, while the maximum term has been extended from five years to 10 years.
The maximum fine under the law has also been hiked from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
Service provider penalties
Stricter action against service providers involved in examination-related offenses
The Bill also proposes stricter action against service providers involved in examination-related offenses.
Such entities could face fines of up to ₹5 crore and may be banned from conducting public examinations for eight years, instead of the current four-year ban.
Directors and senior management officials of these service providers will also face a minimum imprisonment term of five years along with fines up to ₹5 crore.
Organized crime
Organized examination fraud to attract stricter punishment
The proposed amendments also prescribe stricter punishment for organized examination fraud.
Such offenses will carry a minimum prison sentence of seven years and a minimum fine of ₹10 crore.
To expedite investigations, the law empowers the Central Government to set up a Special Task Force (STF) and refer cases to a Central Investigating Agency.
Court system
Fast track courts for speedy trials
The legislation also proposes that every State and Union Territory set up Special Fast Track Courts to exclusively hear cases under the Act.
These courts will conduct day-to-day proceedings and complete trials within three months from the filing of chargesheets.
Pending cases under the Act will be transferred to these courts, with proceedings continuing from their current stage.
Legal framework
Special Public Prosecutors appointed by every state, UT
The amendments also provide for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors by every State and Union Territory.
Appeals against judgments delivered by these courts will be heard by a Division Bench of the concerned High Court, which will aim to dispose of such appeals within three months.
The proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the integrity, transparency, and credibility of public examinations through time-bound investigations and speedy trials.