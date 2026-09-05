Tourist bus caught fire under Aarey Metro in Goregaon East
India
A tourist bus caught fire under the Aarey Metro station in Goregaon East, Mumbai, on Friday evening, right during rush hour.
The blaze led to heavy traffic jams and even affected metro services for a while.
Emergency teams arrived quickly to handle the situation.
No injuries as firefighters extinguished blaze
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and firefighters managed to put out the flames by 7:15pm.
Some lanes were closed for safety, causing extra delays, and smoke drifted into the station, so metro staff evacuated passengers just to be safe.
Metro trains were back up by 7pm and traffic slowly improved while the bus was being removed later that evening.