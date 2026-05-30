Tourist shoots local youth in Kasol after parking dispute
India
A regular day in Kasol took a shocking turn when a tourist shot a local youth after an argument over parking got out of hand.
The fight started with words, turned physical, and ended with the tourist firing a pistol.
Videos of the chaos quickly spread across social media, leaving everyone rattled.
Police arrest 4 in Kasol shooting
Police wasted no time: they arrested four people linked to the incident and recovered both the gun and the vehicle involved.
The injured youth is being treated at the hospital.
Authorities are now reviewing video evidence and checking whether the weapon was legal.
This whole episode has sparked fresh worries about safety and tourist behavior in one of Himachal Pradesh's favorite hangout spots.