Himachal Pradesh: Tourist shoots local youth over parking dispute
What's the story
A parking dispute in the Kasol market of Himachal Pradesh turned violent when a tourist allegedly shot a local youth. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, was caught on camera and shows an armed tourist brandishing a pistol in public view. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and fear as people scrambled for safety after the gunshot rang out.
Arrests made
Case registered under relevant legal provisions
The police acted quickly after the incident, arresting four people allegedly involved in the shooting. A pistol and the vehicle used by the accused were also seized during the operation. Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant legal provisions and an investigation is underway. He emphasized that such incidents would not be tolerated in Himachal Pradesh.
Ongoing probe
Investigation is looking at video footage, witness testimonies
The investigation is currently looking at video footage, witness testimonies, and reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. Police are also likely to look into the legal status of the weapon used in this incident. The injured youth continues to receive medical treatment as investigators examine every aspect of this case.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the accused brandishing the gun
This is from Kasol, one of the last surviving spots for international tourists. Tourists openly aiming guns at people in the middle of the market. The reason is still unknown, but this is where the state of law and order has reached. Guns being pointed at people in broad daylight… pic.twitter.com/5PtW5bLBXR— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 30, 2026