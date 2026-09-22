Tourists trampling Neelakurinji threaten Munnar blooms despite official efforts
Munnar's famous Neelakurinji flowers are facing a real threat.
Tourists, many inspired by travel vlogs, are flocking to see them and ending up trampling or uprooting the rare blooms in places like Chinnakkanal, Lakshmi, and Pallivasal hills.
Despite efforts from forest officials to keep visitors out of sensitive zones, the damage is piling up.
Officials call for Neelakurinji protections
Forest officer Abhay Yadav says the destruction has not slowed down despite enforcement efforts.
CEO of Kestrel Adventures and organizer of the Munnar Marathon Senthil Kumar warns that if this keeps up, unchecked access to unrestricted areas could wipe out the local Neelakurinji population entirely, and tourists are at risk from these uncontrolled visits.
Officials agree: stricter protections are urgently needed to save these iconic flowers and keep Munnar's ecosystem in balance.