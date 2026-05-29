Toxic liquor kills at least 15 in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
India
A tragic incident in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has left at least 15 people dead and several others fighting for their lives after drinking toxic alcohol.
Most victims were from Dapodi, Phugewadi, Kale Padal, and Hadapsar.
The news has sparked a quick response from authorities to track down where this dangerous liquor came from.
Yogesh Wankhede arrested, 2 others detained
Police have arrested Yogesh Wankhede, who is believed to be behind the spurious alcohol. He already has multiple cases against him and is now booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
Two more suspects are also in custody as investigations continue into how this toxic liquor was made and distributed.
More updates are expected as the story unfolds.